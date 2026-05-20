Israeli minister posts video showing Gaza flotilla activists forced to kneel - VIDEO

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Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has posted a video showing detained activists from the Gaza flotilla kneeling with their hands tied behind their backs and foreheads on the ground.

The footage, published on Ben Gvir’s social media account and captioned “Welcome to Israel”, shows dozens of activists on the deck of a military boat with the Israeli national anthem blaring, and in detention in Israel, where the firebrand minister is seen waving an Israeli flag, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

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Welcome to Israel 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/7Hf8cAg7fC — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) May 20, 2026

News.Az