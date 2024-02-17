US supports Baku's COP29 climate priorities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov has met with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Geoffrey Pyatt on the sidelines the 60th Munich Security Conference.

“Timely meeting with Azerbaijani Minister Parviz Shahbazov about supporting Baku’s COP29 climate priorities, methane reduction, and diversifying Caspian energy routes and supplies,” Geoffrey Pyatt said on X.

He also emphasized that the U.S. fully supports Baku's climate priorities within the framework of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change COP29.

This year, Azerbaijan will host the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

News.Az