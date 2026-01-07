US tells Venezuela to cut ties with China and Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump’s administration has told Venezuela’s interim leader, Delcy Rodriguez, that her government must exclusively partner with the US on oil production and favor the US when selling heavy crude, News.az reports, citing CNN.

The US is also demanding that Venezuela reduce its relationships with China, Russia, Iran and Cuba, ABC reported, citing three unnamed people familiar. ABC said that Venezuela was told to kick out the four countries and sever economic ties.

