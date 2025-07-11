U.S. to airdrop sterile flies over Texas border

+ ↺ − 16 px



In a bold effort to prevent the return of a deadly livestock parasite, the U.S. government plans to release millions of sterilized flies over the Texas-Mexico border to stop the spread of the New World screwworm.

The USDA says the parasitic fly, which lays flesh-eating maggots in wounds, could devastate the $100 billion U.S. cattle and beef industry. Although currently limited to southern Mexico, the threat is serious enough for the government to act fast, News.Az reports, citing foreign sources.

“This can kill a thousand-pound cow in two weeks,” warned Dr. Michael Bailey of the American Veterinary Medical Association.

The tactic—called the Sterile Insect Technique—was used successfully in the 1950s and 60s to eliminate screwworms from the U.S. Male flies are sterilized using radiation and then released into the wild. When they mate, no offspring are produced, gradually wiping out the population.

The USDA is investing $29.5 million to expand sterile fly production in Texas and Mexico, aiming to produce up to 500 million flies weekly to stop the parasite from advancing north.

Veterinarians say screwworm infections cause deep, painful wounds and are sometimes fatal. Pets and wildlife, especially dogs and deer, are also at risk.

Officials hope the proactive strategy will once again eradicate the screwworm threat before it reaches American soil.

