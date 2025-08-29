US to bar Palestinians from UN meeting in New York

US to bar Palestinians from UN meeting in New York

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States has announced it will deny or revoke visas for Palestinian officials planning to travel to New York next month to attend the UN General Assembly session.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio blamed them for undermining peace efforts and for seeking "the unilateral recognition of a conjectural Palestinian state", News.Az reports citing BBC.

The decision is unusual - the US, as host country, is expected to facilitate travel for officials of all countries wishing to visit the UN headquarters.

The ban comes as France spearheads international efforts to recognise a state of Palestine at the GA session. Donald Trump's administration has fully backed Israel in voicing opposition to such a move.

News.Az