Fidan and Rubio discuss Russia-Ukraine peace and Israel-Gaza conflict
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the ongoing peace efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the current situation in Gaza, Turkish diplomatic sources reported.
During talks over the phone on Thursday, Fidan said Ankara is ready to fulfil its responsibilities in the Moscow-Kiev peace process, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.
Earlier today, the Turkish and Ukrainian presidents also discussed the Ukraine-Russia peace process.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan informed his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Türkiye was continuing its efforts to ensure that the war ends with a lasting peace.
During the call, which also addressed the current situation in Gaza, Fidan emphasised the urgent need to improve the humanitarian situation in the enclave.
The two ministers also talked about the situation in Syria and bilateral relations.