Fidan and Rubio discuss Russia-Ukraine peace and Israel-Gaza conflict

During talks over the phone on Thursday, Fidan said Ankara is ready to fulfil its responsibilities in the Moscow-Kiev peace process, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

Earlier today, the Turkish and Ukrainian presidents also discussed the Ukraine-Russia peace process.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan informed his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Türkiye was continuing its efforts to ensure that the war ends with a lasting peace.