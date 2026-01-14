US to halt visa processing for 75 countries, State Department says

The Trump administration is halting all visa processing for applicants from 75 countries, a State Department spokesperson announced on Wednesday.

The spokesperson did not elaborate on the plan, first reported by Fox News, which cited a State Department memo, News.Az repoirts, citing Reuters

The pause will begin on January 21, Fox News said.

Somalia, Russia, Iran, Afghanistan, Brazil, Nigeria, Thailand are among the affected countries, according to the report.

The memo directs U.S. embassies to refuse visas under existing law while the department reassesses its procedures. No time frame was provided.

The reported pause comes amid the sweeping immigration crackdown pursued by Republican U.S. President Donald Trump since taking office last January.

In November, Trump had vowed to "permanently pause" migration from all "Third World Countries" following a shooting near the White House by an Afghan national that killed a National Guard member.

