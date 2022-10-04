US to send four more HIMARS launchers to Ukraine

The United States will send four more High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers to Ukraine, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

“The Biden administration's next security assistance package for Ukraine is expected to include four High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers, munitions, mines and mine-resistant vehicles,” two sources told Reuters.

The next US security assistance package to Ukraine is worth $625 million.

According to media reports, Ukraine currently has 16 HIMARS systems provided by the United States and 10 MLRS systems provided by other allies.

