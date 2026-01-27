US, UK, France, Germany back Syria ceasefire prolongation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US, the UK, France, and Germany have praised the Syrian defense ministry's decision to extend the ceasefire with the YPG terror group for an additional 15 days.

In a joint statement on Tuesday, the US and three European countries welcomed the ceasefire between the Syrian army and YPG terrorist organisation, calling on all parties to strictly adhere to the ceasefire and to exercise their utmost restraint, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"We urge all external parties to join us in pursuit of peace and de-escalation of violence," said the statement that was issued following a meeting between French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, German Deputy Foreign Minister Serap Guler, and US Special Envoy Tom Barrack.

In the statement, they reiterated all parties' obligations to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure while also welcoming the establishment of humanitarian corridors to ensure the safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance.

"We urge all parties to swiftly agree to a permanent ceasefire, and to resume as soon as possible negotiations aiming at the peaceful and sustainable integration of North-East Syria into a unitary and sovereign state that effectively respects and protects the rights of all its citizens, based on the 18 January 2026 agreement, as the most effective path to stability in Syria."

They called on all parties to avoid "any security vacuum" in and around Daesh detention centres and stated that, in order to address these concerns, the parties agreed to convene a meeting of the International Coalition against ISIS immediately.

"We reaffirm our support for an inclusive political transition in Syria, which protects the rights of all Syrians, and emphasise that the stabilisation of North-East Syria through peaceful means constitutes a central priority for preventing a resurgence of terrorism and for regional security," it added.

The US, the UK, France, and Germany also underlined readiness to support and monitor, together with regional and international partners, the implementation of agreements between the parties.

News.Az