Qatar welcomes Syria ceasefire, backs US mediation

“The State of Qatar welcomes the agreement in Syria and supports its unity and stability,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said during a press conference in Doha, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

He emphasized that efforts by Washington to halt the fighting are crucial for restoring security and preventing further regional escalation.

Qatar and Saudi Arabia have also stepped up diplomatic and financial support for Syria’s post-war recovery. In April, the two Gulf states announced plans to settle Syria’s outstanding debt to the World Bank, estimated at $15 million, easing international financial pressure on Damascus.

Both countries have played an active role in diplomatic outreach to Syria’s new leadership following the ouster of longtime president Bashar al-Assad in December 2024, signaling a broader push to reintegrate Syria into regional affairs.

Officials say continued international cooperation will be essential to securing lasting peace and rebuilding the war-torn nation.