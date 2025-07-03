U.S. unemployment down to 4.1 pct in June

The United States labor market added a stronger-than-expected 147,000 jobs in June, as the unemployment rate ticked down to 4.1 percent from 4.2 in May, News.az reports citing Investing.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Thursday, the number of added jobs was well over general expectations of 117,500. In May, the number was 144,000.

Health care sectors accounted for over a quarter of the total added jobs last month, while the manufacturing industry lost 7,000 jobs. State governments also added 47,000 workers.

The better-than-expected jobs report might reinforce the Federal Reserve's stance that it's too early to cut interest rates.

