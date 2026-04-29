US unveils commemorative "America 250" passport featuring President Trump

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The US State Department is releasing a special-edition passport to celebrate the 250th anniversary of American independence this July.

The design features President Donald Trump’s face in front of the Declaration of Independence on the inside front cover, with his signature written in gold underneath, News.Az reports, citing People.

The opposite side depicts the 1776 signing of the Declaration, while the back cover shows a 1777 American flag with "250" centered among thirteen stars.

State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott confirmed these passports will feature customized artwork and enhanced imagery without an extra fee, though they will only be available at the Washington Passport Agency while supplies last.

This release follows the Department of the Interior’s earlier introduction of new "America the Beautiful" national park passes featuring portraits of both Trump and George Washington. To ensure these documents remain intact, the government has updated its "Void if Altered" policy for 2026.

National Park Service staff have been instructed to prohibit visitors from covering or altering the images on the passes. According to internal reports, visitors who apply stickers to their cards must remove them or face having the pass declared void, requiring them to pay for a daily entry or a full replacement.

News.Az