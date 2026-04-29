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Gold reserves hit $4T, surpassing US Treasuries for the first time since 1996

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Gold reserves hit $4T, surpassing US Treasuries for the first time since 1996
Photo: r/USNEWS

Gold reserves hit $4T, surpass foreign-held US Treasuries at $3.9T for first time since 1996 US-Israel Iran war has fractured the petrodollar loop, ending decades of Gulf oil recycling into Treasuries. Goldman Sachs targets $5,400 gold, JPMorgan sees $6,300, driven by central bank buying and rising geopolitical risk, News.Az reports, citing r/USNEWS.


News.Az 

By Leyla Şirinova

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