Gold reserves hit $4T, surpassing US Treasuries for the first time since 1996

Gold reserves hit $4T, surpassing US Treasuries for the first time since 1996

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Gold reserves hit $4T, surpass foreign-held US Treasuries at $3.9T for first time since 1996 US-Israel Iran war has fractured the petrodollar loop, ending decades of Gulf oil recycling into Treasuries. Goldman Sachs targets $5,400 gold, JPMorgan sees $6,300, driven by central bank buying and rising geopolitical risk, News.Az reports, citing r/USNEWS.

News.Az