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Tommy Pigott
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The US’s acting ambassador to Ukraine, Julie Davis, is set to leave her post in the coming weeks due to disagreements with President Donald Trump.29 Apr 2026-15:24
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The US State Department is releasing a special-edition passport to celebrate the 250th anniversary of American independence this July.29 Apr 2026-12:21
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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday in Washington, DC, to discuss the development of Pakistan’s critical minerals and energy sectors. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the inaugural Board of Peace gathering.20 Feb 2026-15:35
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