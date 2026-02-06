Yandex metrika counter

US urges citizens to leave Iran ‘now’

Photo: Shutterstock

The U.S. Virtual Embassy Iran on Friday urged American citizens to leave Iran “now” if possible and to have a departure plan that does not rely on assistance from the US government.

In a security alert published on its website, the embassy said that heightened security measures are in effect across the country, including road closures, disruptions to public transportation, and widespread internet blockages, News.Az reports.

It noted that Iranian authorities continue to restrict access to mobile, landline, and national internet networks, while airlines are limiting or canceling flights to and from Iran.

“U.S. citizens should expect continued internet outages, plan alternative means of communication, and, if safe to do so, consider departing Iran by land to Armenia or Türkiye,” the advisory said.

The alert also warned that US citizens face a significant risk of questioning, arrest, or detention in Iran. It recommended avoiding demonstrations and maintaining a low profile at all times.

The embassy added that if departure is not possible, the embassy advised individuals to remain in a secure location within their residence or another safe building and to keep adequate supplies of food, water, medications, and other essential items.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

