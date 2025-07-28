US urges UN to adjust Syria sanctions

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Monday, the United States urged the United Nations Security Council to adjust its sanctions on Syria's government, with the acting U.S. ambassador describing it as part of "the fight against terrorism."

After 13 years of civil war, Syria's President Bashar al-Assad was ousted in December in a lightning offensive by insurgent forces led by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), News.Az reports citing foreign media.

A number of HTS members are also under UN sanctions - a travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo - including its leader, Ahmed Sharaa, who is now Syria's interim president.



The United States is working with Security Council members to review Syria-related sanctions, acting US Ambassador to the UN Dorothy Shea said Monday. "The Syrian government has made a clear commitment to combat and ISIL (Islamic State), and both groups are equally clear that they oppose the new government and are threatening to destroy it. Council members should not take those threats lightly," she told a Security Council meeting on Syria.



"The Council can - and must - adjust its sanctions so the Syrian government can prevail in the fight against terrorism, while keeping the most dangerous and unrepentant actors designated," she said.



US President Donald Trump announced a major US policy shift in May when he said he would on Syria. United Nations sanctions monitors have seen no "active ties" this year between Al Qaeda and the group leading Syria's interim government, according to an unpublished UN report, a finding that could strengthen the US push to ease some UN sanctions on Syria.

