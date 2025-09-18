US vetoes latest UNSC resolution on Gaza
Reuters
The United States vetoed a draft United Nations Security Council resolution on Thursday that called for an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, as well as the lifting of all restrictions on aid deliveries to the Palestinian enclave.
The text, drafted by the elected 10 members of the 15-member council, would also have demanded the immediate, dignified and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas and other groups, News.Az reports citing Reuters.
It received 14 votes in favor. It was the sixth time the U.S. had cast a veto in the Security Council over the nearly two-year war between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas.
"Famine has been confirmed in Gaza - not projected, not declared, confirmed," Denmark's U.N. Ambassador Christina Markus Lassen told the council before the vote.
"Meanwhile, Israel has expanded its military operation in Gaza City, further deepening the suffering of civilians. As a result, it is this catastrophic situation, this humanitarian and human failure, that has compelled us to act today," she said.
Gaza City and surrounding areas are officially suffering from famine, and it will likely spread, a global hunger monitor determined last month.