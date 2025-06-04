US vetoes UN resolution calling for permanent Gaza ceasefire

+ ↺ − 16 px

A draft resolution calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza failed to pass in the UN Security Council on Wednesday after the United States vetoed the measure, blocking the initiative that was supported by all ten elected members of the Council.

The text, co-sponsored by Algeria, Denmark, Greece, Guyana, Pakistan, Panama, the Republic of Korea, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, and Somalia – collectively known as the E-10 – received 14 votes in favour, with the US casting the lone vote against, News.Az reports citing UN news.

As one of the council’s five permanent members, the US holds veto power – a negative vote that automatically blocks any resolution from going forward.

Had it been adopted, the draft would have demanded “an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Gaza” to be respected by all parties.

The text reaffirmed the Council’s earlier call for the “immediate, dignified and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas and other groups.”

The draft also expressed grave concern over the “catastrophic humanitarian situation” in Gaza – following more than the months of almost total Israeli aid blockade – including the risk of famine, highlighted by recent international food security assessments.

It reaffirmed the obligation of all parties to comply with international law, including international humanitarian and human rights law.

