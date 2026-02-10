US Vice President Vance departs Yerevan for Baku - VIDEO

Yandex metrika counter

Photo: Armenpress

U.S. Vice President JD Vance has departed Yerevan and is en route to Baku, marking the end of his visit to Armenia.

The aircraft carrying Vance left Armenia on Tuesday, with the next stop scheduled in Azerbaijan’s capital, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

The visit is part of broader regional diplomatic engagement as Washington continues dialogue with countries in the South Caucasus.

 


