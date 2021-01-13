US VP says he will not remove Trump from office

US Vice President Mike Pence has refused to remove US President Donald Trump from office, as many Democrats called on him to do. Pence made this statement in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, TASS reports.

"I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution," Pence said.

Earlier, Pelosi called on Pence to invoke the 25th amendment of the US Constitution to push Trump out of the White House.

