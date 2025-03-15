US VP Vance confident TikTok deal will be finalized by April

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Vice President J.D. Vance on Friday expressed confidence that a deal to sell TikTok and ensure its continued operation in the country will be mostly finalized by the April deadline.

“There will almost certainly be a high-level agreement that I think satisfies our national security concerns, allows there to be a distinct American TikTok enterprise,” Vance said in an interview with NBC News aboard Air Force Two, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Typically, some of these deals that are much smaller and involve much less capital take months to close,” he said.

“We’re trying to close this thing by early April. I think that the outlines of this thing will be very clear. The question is whether we can get all the paper done,” he added.

TikTok’s future in the US has been uncertain since last year when then-President Joe Biden signed bipartisan legislation requiring its Chinese owner, ByteDance, to sell the platform to a non-Chinese buyer or face a nationwide ban.

Vance is working with national security adviser Michael Waltz to secure a US-based buyer.

On his first day in office, President Donald Trump signed an executive order instructing the attorney general not to enforce the ban for 75 days, effectively giving TikTok until April 5 to finalize a sale.

Speaking to reporters Sunday aboard Air Force One, Trump expressed optimism that a deal could be reached soon, saying the administration was “dealing with four different groups,” though he did not name them.

He also indicated he was open to an extension if an agreement was not completed by the deadline.

News.Az