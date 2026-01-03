US warns citizens in Venezuela to shelter in place

The U.S. State Department issued a warning early Saturday morning, advising American citizens in Venezuela to shelter in place.

In a notice posted on its website, the department said the U.S. Embassy in Bogota, Colombia, was "aware of reports of explosions in and around Caracas, Venezuela," News.Az reports, citing CBS News.

The U.S. has warned its citizens against traveling to Venezuela for months, citing the risk of "wrongful detention, torture in detention, terrorism, kidnapping, arbitrary enforcement of local laws, crime, civil unrest, and poor health infrastructure."

