U.S. warns visa overstayers risk deportation and lifetime ban

The allowed duration of stay is normally indicated on the I-94 form

The U.S. Embassy in India has warned that overstaying a visa can result in deportation and a lifetime entry ban. Travelers are advised to comply with visa regulations and contact USCIS for legal stay extensions.

The US Embassy in India on Saturday issued a warning to foreigners about the serious consequences of staying in the United States beyond the allowed time on their visa, News.Az informs via India Today.

On Saturday, the embassy posted on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "If you remain in the United States beyond your authorised period of stay, you could be deported and could face a permanent ban on travelling to the United States in the future."

