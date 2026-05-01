Australia moves to boost fuel security with new imports

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Australia has announced that it has secured additional fuel shipments, including 100 million liters of jet fuel and 50 million liters of diesel, as global energy markets face mounting pressure due to ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

According to an official statement from the Prime Minister’s office, the new shipments will be delivered to Brisbane, Perth, and Darwin as part of a broader strategy to protect Australia’s energy supply from international market instability, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The latest deliveries will add to eight earlier shipments arranged in cooperation with BP, Ampol, and Viva Energy, which are expected to arrive in May and June.

In total, Australia has now secured more than 450 million liters of diesel and 100 million liters of jet fuel, aimed at ensuring stable fuel availability across transport, aviation, and logistics sectors.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the government is working “day and night” to shield Australians from global disruptions linked to overseas conflicts.

“We have now secured more than 450 million liters of additional diesel and 100 million liters of additional jet fuel to keep Australia moving,” he said.

Energy Minister Chris Bowen said the shipments reflect stronger cooperation with industry partners to reinforce supply chains. Transport Minister Catherine King added that the jet fuel deliveries will help stabilise aviation and freight operations during the period of uncertainty.

Separately, Australia and South Korea renewed a key energy partnership on Thursday aimed at securing stable supplies of diesel and other liquid fuels.

News.Az