Neon speed: A guide to the 2026 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

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The neon-lit streets of the Las Vegas Strip are set to roar once again as Formula 1 returns for its 2026 installment.

Following the massive success of previous years, the 2026 race remains one of the most anticipated events on the global sporting calendar, combining high-speed racing with the unparalleled entertainment of Vegas, News.Az reports, citing Sporting News.

Race Dates and Schedule



The event is scheduled to take place in late November 2026. As is tradition for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, the main race will be held on Saturday night under the lights, with practice and qualifying sessions filling the preceding Thursday and Friday evenings. This unique schedule allows fans to enjoy the race and the city’s nightlife in a single high-octane weekend.

Ticket Pricing and Packages



Tickets for the 2026 race offer a wide range of options to accommodate different budgets, though demand remains exceptionally high.

General Admission: Starting around $600–$700, these tickets provide access to fan zones and standing-room views.

Grandstands: Reserved seating in popular areas like the East Harmon Zone or the T-Mobile Zone typically starts at $1,500 and can go up significantly depending on the view.

Premium Hospitality: Luxury suites, including the Paddock Club and various Wynn or Caesars packages, are available for those seeking a high-end experience, often reaching five-figure price points.

Currently, a three-day ticket costs $815 while Saturday-only costs $500.

Parking and Transportation



Navigating the Strip during F1 weekend is notoriously complex. For 2026, organizers are emphasizing the use of the Las Vegas Monorail and dedicated ride-share hubs. Official parking passes are extremely limited and often sold as add-ons to grandstand tickets. Fans are strongly encouraged to stay at hotels within walking distance of their assigned zones to avoid the extensive road closures surrounding the 3.8-mile street circuit.

As the 2026 season approaches, I am keeping a close eye on the early-bird releases. Securing tickets early is the only way to ensure a spot at what has become the flagship event of the American F1 calendar.

News.Az