Youngest ever: 7-year-old swims 29km from Sri Lanka to India - VIDEO

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A seven-year-old boy from Ranchi has set a remarkable world record after successfully swimming across the challenging Palk Strait between Sri Lanka and India.

Ishank, a Class 3 student from DAV Shyamali in Ranchi’s Dhurwa area, swam approximately 29 kilometres from Talaimannar in Sri Lanka to Dhanushkodi in India, completing the demanding open-water route in 9 hours and 50 minutes. The feat was achieved on April 30, 2026, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

With this performance, he has been recognised as the youngest swimmer in the world to complete the crossing, earning a “Youngest and Fastest Palk Strait Swimmer” world record certificate from the Universal Records Forum.

The Palk Strait is known for its difficult sea conditions, including strong currents and long-distance endurance challenges. Ishank’s successful crossing is being widely recognised as a rare achievement for someone of his age.

According to reports, the young swimmer trained intensively for months, practicing around 4 to 5 hours daily at Dhurwa Dam in Ranchi. He was guided by coaches Aman Kumar Jaiswal and Bajrang Kumar, who helped prepare him for the physical and mental demands of open-water swimming.

School officials and teachers have praised his achievement, describing it as a moment of pride for the school, the city of Ranchi, and the country. The school principal said the record reflects exceptional discipline, courage, and determination, especially given the difficult conditions of the sea route.

He also noted that Ishank’s success demonstrates how dedication and proper coaching can help young students achieve extraordinary goals, adding that his achievement will inspire others.

The record-setting swim has brought widespread attention to the young athlete, with his accomplishment already being celebrated as one of the most unusual endurance feats by a child swimmer in recent years.

News.Az