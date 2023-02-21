US: "We remain ready to meet with Russia" to discuss nuclear arms treaty

+ ↺ − 16 px

A National Security Council spokesperson said the US "remain[s] ready to meet with Russia" on New START after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his country was suspending its participation in the nuclear arms treaty, News.az reports citing CNN.

“We remain ready to meet with Russia to discuss the Treaty and nuclear stability issues, as our recent P5 meeting on risk reduction illustrates. As we have said before, no matter what else is happening in the world, the United States is ready to pursue critical arms control measures,” according to a statement from an NSC spokesperson.

Note that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said earlier that Russia's decision is deeply unfortunate and irresponsible: "We remain ready to talk about strategic arms limitations at any time with Russia, irrespective of anything else going on, in the world or in our relationship. I think it matters that we continue to act responsibly in this area."

News.Az