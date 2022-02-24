US will defend 'every inch' of NATO, but won't deploy to Ukraine, Biden says

US will defend 'every inch' of NATO, but won't deploy to Ukraine, Biden says

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Biden has reiterated that US forces "are not, and will not" be engaged in the conflict with Russia in Ukraine, News.Az reports citing BBC.

"Our forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine, but to defend our NATO allies and reassure those allies in the east," he said. "The United States will defend every inch of NATO territory with the full force of American power."





News.Az