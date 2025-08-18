Utah officers shot during Box Elder County standoff

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shocking scanner audio has captured the moment several police officers were shot during an active shooter incident in Box Elder County on Sunday evening.

“Shots fired! I’ve been hit!” one officer can be heard shouting, followed by, “Two officers down in the intersection, not moving. I’m hit… in the head, or my shoulder,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Authorities rushed to the scene near David Drive and 300 East after reports of gunfire inside a residence. A heavy law enforcement presence was later seen as officers worked to secure the area.

Local reports indicate at least three officers were shot, though officials in Tremonton have not yet released an official update.

The incident comes hours after a separate shooting in Brooklyn, New York, left three people dead and eight others injured early Sunday.

News.Az