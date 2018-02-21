Uzbek, Azerbaijani companies participate in joint business forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

Entrepreneurs of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan participated in a business forum held by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan in Tashkent.

More than 20 representatives of large Azerbaijani companies and over 50 executives of Uzbekistan enterprises operating in construction, trade, pharmaceuticals, packaging materials, printing, ICT (Information and communication technology) and other fields participated in the event, Trend reports.

The representatives of the State Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan for Investments, Uzkurilishmaterialary, Uzkimyosanoat, the directorate of the international business center Tashkent City, the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan, the Neuron Technologies LLC company, discussed cooperation in various fields with Azerbaijani counterparts during the business-forum.

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan and the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs' Organizations of Azerbaijan signed an agreement on cooperation.

Totally 84 enterprises with Azerbaijani investments, including 71 joint ventures and 11 enterprises with 100 percent Azerbaijani capital function currently in Uzbekistan. They operate in such areas as trade, engineering, metalworking, finance, energy, services, food and light industry.

News.Az

