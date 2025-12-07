Uzbekistan experiences its third earthquake in two days

+ ↺ − 16 px

The third earthquake with a magnitude of up to 3.0 on the Richter scale in the last two days occurred in the Namangan and Fergana regions of Uzbekistan, News.Az reports, citing the press service of the republic's Ministry of Emergency Situations.

"An earthquake measuring 2-3 points on the Richter scale occurred in the Namangan and Fergana regions. There were no casualties," the statement said.

According to the Seismic Monitoring Center, the epicenter was located in the Pap district of the Namangan region, 135 km from Tashkent.

It was previously reported that two earthquakes were recorded in Uzbekistan on Saturday. The first earthquake measured 2-3 on the Richter scale in Tashkent and the Syrdarya, Namangan, Fergana, and Andijan regions. The second earthquake measured 2-3 on the Richter scale in the Namangan and Fergana regions.

News.Az