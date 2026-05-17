UN Coordinator: Projects implemented by Azerbaijan can serve as useful experience for other countries

UN Coordinator: Projects implemented by Azerbaijan can serve as useful experience for other countries

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"Azerbaijan is already playing a significant role in the field of sustainable urbanization," Mohamed Coulibaly, the UN-Habitat Program Coordinator for the Democratic Republic of the Congo, told on the sidelines of the 13th Session of the UN World Urban Forum.

In his view, Azerbaijan's representation in the Assembly of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme and its hosting of such a prestigious event are clear indicators of this prominent role, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

He noted that Baku leaves the strong impression of a well-developed and masterfully planned city.

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Mohamed Coulibaly also added that the "smart city" and "smart village" projects implemented by Azerbaijan could serve as a highly beneficial blueprint for other nations.

News.Az