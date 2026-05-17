Mayor of Türkiye: World Urban Forum 13 will serve as an important guide for new projects

Mayor of Türkiye: World Urban Forum 13 will serve as an important guide for new projects

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“The information and experience gained at the World Urban Forum 13 will be an important reference for new urban development projects. Events focused on sustainable housing policies and cooperation models are of particular importance,” Mayor of Terme Municipality, Şenol Kul, made the remarks before attending World Urban Forum 13 in Baku.

Şenol Kul emphasized that within the World Urban Forum 13, he will take part in the World Assembly of Local and Regional Governments session and also deliver a speech at a roundtable in Baku, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Describing the forum as an important opportunity to share experiences, he noted that discussions on urban resilience and green housing align with Terme’s future plans, aiming to make the city more modern and livable.

The mayor of Türkiye highlighted the importance of the final documents of World Urban Forum 13, noting that they will provide a key roadmap for sustainable urban development and enhance the influence of local authorities in urban decision-making.

News.Az