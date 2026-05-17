Israeli strikes hit Lebanon despite ongoing ceasefire talks with US mediation

A strike near Hadasa in the Bint Jbeil district reportedly killed one person after a vehicle was hit. Drone activity and further attacks were also reported across the Tyre and Zahrani regions.

The latest escalation came shortly after Israeli and Lebanese officials concluded a third round of US-mediated talks in Washington, where both sides agreed to extend the April 17 ceasefire by 45 days and continue negotiations through separate political and security tracks.

The US State Department described the discussions as “highly productive,” saying they focused on security arrangements and political understandings aimed at achieving long-term stability, sovereignty and border security.

Lebanese officials said the talks were positive and stressed priorities including restoring state authority across Lebanese territory, supporting reconstruction efforts and ensuring the return of displaced residents.

Israeli Ambassador to Washington Yechiel Leiter described the negotiations as “frank and constructive,” expressing optimism about future progress.

Hezbollah, however, criticised the talks and rejected any move toward a broader peace agreement with Israel. The group also opposed linking its weapons to negotiations and stated that military operations would continue as long as Israeli forces remain active.

The ceasefire remains under pressure as cross-border attacks and diplomatic negotiations continue simultaneously.