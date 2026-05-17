WUF13 features National Ministerial Statements - Ministerial Meeting on New Urban Agenda

At the event, President of the UN-Habitat Assembly and Malaysia’s Minister of Housing and Local Government Nga Kor Ming delivered remarks on sustainable urban development, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

He emphasized that sustainable urban development is not merely a policy direction for Malaysia, but a national necessity. More than 75% of the population currently lives in urban areas, which serve as the main engine of the country’s economy. However, rapid urbanization is also creating major challenges, including housing affordability, climate change, and social inclusion.

In his remarks, Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture and WUF13 National Coordinator Anar Guliyev highlighted that more than half of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories will be designated as green zones, with projects in Garabagh and East Zangezur based on sustainable development principles.

He added that renewable energy, environmental approaches, and modern urban planning are key priorities, and noted that around $14.7 billion has been invested in infrastructure and housing over the past five years.

The amount is expected to reach 18 billion dollars by 2028. The projects encompass smart infrastructure, renewable energy, sustainable land use, and digital governance systems, the committee chairman underscored.

Angola's Minister of Public Works, Urban Planning, and Housing, Carlos Alberto Gregório Dos Santos, said his country is experiencing rapid urbanization driven by population growth and internal migration, with over 36 million people and many living in cities. He noted that this is putting pressure on housing, transport, sanitation, and other services, and expressed hope that some of these challenges will be addressed at World Urban Forum 13.