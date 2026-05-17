Lithuanian official praises Azerbaijan’s support for reconstruction efforts in Ukraine

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“We thank Azerbaijan for organizing this important forum at a high level. Ten years after the adoption of the New Urban Agenda, the main priority remains achieving concrete results. For Lithuania, housing is not merely a sector; it is the foundation for building safe, sustainable, and inclusive cities,” said Povilas Poderskis, Chancellor of the Ministry of Environment of Lithuania, made the remarks at a ministerial roundtable held as part of the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum in Baku.

Povilas Poderskis noted that Lithuania aligns its urban policy with EU frameworks, with a long-term spatial strategy, improved planning rules, expanded climate action, and stronger public participation, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

He added that state land management has been decentralized to municipalities, enabling more efficient decisions, and noted that energy-efficiency projects in multi-apartment buildings have achieved up to 40% energy savings after renovation.

The Lithuanian official also addressed the situation in Ukraine in his remarks, highly commending Azerbaijan’s support for reconstruction processes. He emphasized that Lithuania advocates strengthening international cooperation in the restoration of sustainable and human-centered cities.

News.Az