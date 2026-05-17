Trump sparks alarm with ‘calm before the storm’ image amid Iran war tensions

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US President Donald Trump has shared an AI-generated image on social media featuring himself alongside a US Navy admiral standing before stormy waters filled with military ships, including one carrying the flag of Iran.

The image was posted amid growing reports that tensions linked to the Iran war could escalate again in the near future, drawing widespread attention online, News.Az reports, citing Times of Israel.

Above the graphic appeared the phrase: “It was calm before the storm,” a message that quickly fuelled speculation about its meaning and possible connection to ongoing geopolitical developments involving Iran and the United States.

The image showed dark skies and naval forces positioned across rough waters, adding to concerns over the possibility of renewed military escalation in the region.

News.Az