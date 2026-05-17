Deputy Prime Minister of Cambodia: Azerbaijan will contribute to shaping common principles for urban development

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“The forum plays a crucial role in shaping the future of resilient urban development,” Deputy Prime Minister of Cambodia Say Samal told on the sidelines of the WUF13.

The Cambodian official emphasized that his country’s urban development is closely linked to its historical stages, noting that after years of war the country first focused on economic recovery. He added that city development followed, and that Cambodia is now investing in infrastructure, service standardization, and social projects nationwide, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Say Samal praised Azerbaijan’s hosting of World Urban Forum 13, saying such platforms allow countries to share experiences. He added that Azerbaijan can contitbute to shape common urban development principles and promote international cooperation.

News.Az