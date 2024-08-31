Uzbekistan opens int’l trade center on border with Afghanistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Free Trade Zone “Termez International Trade Center” has been commissioned on the border of Uzbekistan and Afghanistan in Termez district of Surkhandarya region.

The official ceremony was attended by government officials from Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, as well as large manufacturers, entrepreneurs, labor veterans, and youth, News.Az reports citing Uzbek media.It was emphasized that in recent years, Uzbekistan, at the initiative of the head of state, has been developing cooperation with countries of the world in the socio-economic, cultural, trade, and investment spheres. It was noted that neighboring Afghanistan is also one of the close partners of Surkhandarya region.Uzbekistan has created favorable conditions for doing business with Afghan entrepreneurs. In particular, more than 210 enterprises with the participation of Afghan businesspeople operate in Surkhan Oasis alone. Last year, the region’s foreign trade turnover with Afghanistan amounted to almost $58 million, tripling compared to 2022.The Free Trade Zone “Termez International Trade Center”, commissioned on the eve of the 33rd anniversary of the country’s independence, was also created directly on the initiative of the Head of state.The Free Trade Zone, which has no alternative in Central Asia, is built on ​​36 hectares. The $70 million project will be essential in developing trade and export of industrial and consumer goods produced by entrepreneurs from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and other countries. Experts say that 1.5 million people will visit the complex annually, and the annual sales volume will amount to $1 billion 200 million.

News.Az