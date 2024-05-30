Yandex metrika counter

Uzbekistan proposes to establish consortium to coordinate CASCA plus transport corridor

  • Region
  • Share
Uzbekistan proposes to establish consortium to coordinate CASCA plus transport corridor

Uzbekistan Railways put forward a proposal to establish a consortium to coordinate the activities of the CASCA+ transport corridor, News.az reports.

The matter was reviewed during a meeting of representatives of the railway administrations of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye on the development of freight traffic along the CASCA+ transport corridor.

The countries discussed the projects to be implemented for the development of the CASCA+ transport corridor.

During the meeting, it was proposed to establish transportation of perishable (fruits and vegetables) cargoes in refrigerated containers along the CASCA+ corridor and create a system of online monitoring of the location (dislocation) of wagons and containers moving along the corridor, as well as to develop the activity of the corridor website.

Meanwhile, CASCA+ is an international transport route covering 3 regions: Central Asia – Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, the South Caucasus – Azerbaijan and Georgia, as well as Türkiye. The goal of the transport route is to connect the countries of southeast Asia, in particular China, with Europe.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      