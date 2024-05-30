Uzbekistan proposes to establish consortium to coordinate CASCA plus transport corridor

+ ↺ − 16 px

Uzbekistan Railways put forward a proposal to establish a consortium to coordinate the activities of the CASCA+ transport corridor, News.az reports.

The matter was reviewed during a meeting of representatives of the railway administrations of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye on the development of freight traffic along the CASCA+ transport corridor.The countries discussed the projects to be implemented for the development of the CASCA+ transport corridor.During the meeting, it was proposed to establish transportation of perishable (fruits and vegetables) cargoes in refrigerated containers along the CASCA+ corridor and create a system of online monitoring of the location (dislocation) of wagons and containers moving along the corridor, as well as to develop the activity of the corridor website.Meanwhile, CASCA+ is an international transport route covering 3 regions: Central Asia – Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, the South Caucasus – Azerbaijan and Georgia, as well as Türkiye. The goal of the transport route is to connect the countries of southeast Asia, in particular China, with Europe.

News.Az