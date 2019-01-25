Vaccination error kills 10 people in Ghana

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 10 people died in upper west Ghana after getting the wrong vaccines, which were originally intended to combat snake bites, Anadolu Agency reports.

Benjamin Aminyuure, a doctor in the Wa region, told reporters that the patients were told to buy the vaccine from a private pharmacy, but were injected with the wrong medicine.

Aminyuure said 40 others were receiving treatment to be relieved from the toxins of the wrong vaccination.

The doctor emphasized that there are many cases of snake bites in the region and asked the government to deliver vaccines.

News.Az

News.Az