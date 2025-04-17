Van Dijk signs new two-year deal with Liverpool

+ ↺ − 16 px

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has pledged his future to the club by signing a new two-year contract, the Premier League side confirmed on Thursday.

The Dutch centre-back follows Mohamed Salah in ending months of speculation by extending his stay at Anfield, News.Az reports, citing local media.

"I'm very happy, very proud," said Van Dijk, 33. "There are so many emotions obviously that go through my head right now speaking about it.

"It's a proud feeling, it's a feeling of joy. It's just incredible. The journey I've had so far in my career, to be able to extend it with another two years at this club is amazing and I'm so happy."

Van Dijk has been instrumental in Liverpool's rise back to the top of the English and European game since arriving from Southampton in January 2018.

He has made 314 appearances for the club and has won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, two League Cups, the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

News.Az