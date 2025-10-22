Vance and Netanyahu meet to advance Gaza ceasefire talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

As senior U.S. officials and envoys visit Israel this week to support the Gaza ceasefire agreement, Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday aimed to publicly calm fears in Israel that the Trump administration was imposing terms on its key regional ally.

“We don’t want in Israel a vassal state, and that’s not what Israel is. We want a partnership, we want an ally,” Vance said beside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in response to a reporter’s question about whether Israel was becoming a “protectorate” of the US, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Netanyahu expressed similar sentiments moments earlier, even as he acknowledged that the allies have differences of opinion as they seek to push forward with a ceasefire agreement that is less than two weeks old.

“One week they say that Israel controls the United States. A week later they say the United States controls Israel. This is hogwash. We have a partnership, an alliance of partners who share common values, common goals,” Netanyahu said.

One area of concern within Israel is that an international security force in Gaza — envisioned as part of a second phase of the ceasefire — could limit the Israel military’s ability to take action in the territory if it perceives a threat to its own security.

Vance acknowledged that the road to a long-term peace is strewn with huge hurdles, but at the same time he tried to maintain the buoyant tone he sounded Tuesday on his arrival to Israel.

“We have a very, very tough task ahead of us, which is to disarm Hamas but rebuild Gaza to make life better for the people in Gaza, but also to ensure that Hamas is no longer a threat to our friends in Israel. That’s not easy,” Vance said. “There’s a lot of work to do, but I feel very optimistic about where we are.”

Vance also met with relatives of Israeli hostages. He was accompanied by US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet with Netanyahu in Israel on Friday.

News.Az