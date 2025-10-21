JD Vance arrives in Israel to reinforce Gaza truce

Vance is expected to travel south to meet with the US-backed force responsible for overseeing the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire.

On Wednesday, he will hold meetings in Jerusalem with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog.

His visit comes amid efforts to reinforce the fragile Gaza truce, following a New York Times report that Washington officials are concerned Netanyahu may take actions that could undermine the ceasefire and resume conflict with Hamas.

US special envoy Steve Witkoff and senior White House adviser Jared Kushner are also in Israel as part of the diplomatic mission.