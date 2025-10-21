Yandex metrika counter

JD Vance arrives in Israel to reinforce Gaza truce

  • Middle East
  • Share
JD Vance arrives in Israel to reinforce Gaza truce
Photo: AFP

US Vice President JD Vance landed at Ben Gurion Airport on Tuesday to begin his two-day visit to Israel, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

Vance is expected to travel south to meet with the US-backed force responsible for overseeing the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire.

On Wednesday, he will hold meetings in Jerusalem with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog.

His visit comes amid efforts to reinforce the fragile Gaza truce, following a New York Times report that Washington officials are concerned Netanyahu may take actions that could undermine the ceasefire and resume conflict with Hamas.

US special envoy Steve Witkoff and senior White House adviser Jared Kushner are also in Israel as part of the diplomatic mission.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      