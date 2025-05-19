Venezuela bans arrival of flights from Colombia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Venezuela has imposed an immediate ban on incoming flights from neighboring Colombia following the detention of more than 30 individuals accused of plotting to destabilize the country.

Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said the ban was “immediate” and would last beyond Sunday, when voters across the country are expected to elect governors and National Assembly members, News.Az reports, citing AP.

Cabello said the anti-government plans involved placing explosives at embassies and other facilities in Venezuela. He said authorities had detained 21 Venezuelans and 17 foreigners, some of whom hold Colombian, Mexican and Ukrainian citizenship.

Cabello, without offering any evidence, said the group was working with members of Venezuela’s political opposition. He said the group included experts in explosive devices, human smugglers and mercenaries.

The offices of Colombia’s foreign minister and president did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro during a televised meeting with military leaders alleged that members of an Albanian crime organization involved in drug trafficking in Ecuador were also linked to the alleged plot and added that the investigation into the group’s plans is ongoing.

The arrests come weeks after members of the opposition left the country after having lived at a diplomatic compound in Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, for more than a year to avoid arrest. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and a faction of the opposition described the departure as an international rescue operation, which Cabello has denied.

