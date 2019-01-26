Venezuela: President Maduro vows to defeat coup

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Venezuelan president has vowed to defeat a "coup d'etat" against Venezuelan sovereignty, local media reported.

"We will defeat a coup d'etat that intends to intervene in political life, throw Venezuelan sovereignty to the side and install a puppet regime for the interests of the U.S. and its allies in the Western world," Nicolas Maduro said late Friday at a press conference in Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas.

He stated that international media has been putting pressure on Venezuela and manipulating facts about the South American country.

The president said Venezuela should solve its domestic problems alone without the intervention of imperialist U.S.

Maduro also called for a national dialogue, which can help Venezuela.

Separately, Juan Guaido , the leader of Venezuela’s opposition-led National Assembly, who declared himself acting president, said demonstrations will continue until Maduro leaves his office.

Guaido also requested the support of the Venezuelan army.

