Venezuela's Machado gives Trump her Nobel Peace Prize

+ ↺ − 16 px

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado arrived at the White House on Thursday for a private lunch with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Machado spoke briefly to reporters after meeting with Trump at the White House, saying only that the meeting had gone well and her supporters could count on the US president, News.Az reports, citing DW.

She said she had presented Trump with her Nobel Peace Prize medal during the meeting, but did not specify whether or not he accepted it.

Machado had been careful in recent weeks to avoid offending Trump and even previously offered to share her peace prize with him, which the Nobel Institute said is not allowed.

The ouster of President Nicolas Maduro after a US raid in Caracas on January 3 had initially sparked hopes among Venezuela's embattled pro-democracy opposition, led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Machado, who called for an "end to tyranny" in Venezuela.

However, Trump quickly sidelined Machado after the US kidnapped Maduro, saying she didn't "have the support within or the respect within the country" to be in charge. Venezuela's opposition says Maduro stole the 2024 election from Machado's party, claims which have been supported by Washington.

On Thursday, the White House said Trump has not changed his opinion on Machado.

The opposition leader won the Nobel Peace Prize last year for advocating democracy in Venezuela despite threats from Maduro.

News.Az