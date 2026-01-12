Venezuelan leader Machado to visit White House Thursday

+ ↺ − 16 px

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, is set to meet with President Donald Trump on Thursday, according to a senior White House official speaking to CNN.

Her visit to the White House comes as the president declined to endorse her following the US military strikes in Caracas and capture of the country’s leader, Nicolás Maduro, whose vice president, Delcy Rodríguez, has been sworn in as acting president, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Shortly after the January 3 operation, Trump said it would be tough for Machado to lead Venezuela, saying she doesn’t have the support or the respect of the people.

Machado, however, has something Trump has long coveted — a Nobel Prize. She’s suggested she’d offer her award to the US president and he’s said it’d be an “honor” to receive it, although the Norwegian Nobel Institute has said the prize cannot be transferred.

Asked on Friday whether receiving Machado’s prize would make him reconsider his view of her role in Venezuela, Trump didn’t directly answer.

“I’m going to have to speak to her. She might be involved in some aspect of it. I will have to speak to her. I think it’s very nice that she wants to come in. And that’s what I understand the reason is,” the president told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins during a meeting with oil executives at the White House.

“I can’t think of anybody in history that should get the Nobel Prize more than me. And I don’t want to be bragging, but nobody else settled wars,” Trump said.

News.Az