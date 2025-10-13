Yandex metrika counter

Venezuela to shut embassies in Norway and Australia

Photo credit: edarabia.com

On Monday, Venezuela's government announced it would close its embassies in Norway and Australia while opening new ones in Burkina Faso and Zimbabwe, as part of a restructuring of its foreign service aimed at strengthening alliances in Africa, News.Az reports citing Reuters.
The closures are part of the "strategic re-assignation of resources," the government said in a statement, adding consular services to Venezuelans in those countries would be provided by diplomatic missions, with details to be shared in coming days.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

