Venezuelan President Maduro to take oath for third term in Jan. 2025

Incumbent Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has announced that he will be sworn in for his third term on January 10, 2025.

"[President of Venezuela's National Assembly (Parliament)] Jorge Rodriguez has received an invitation from the National Assembly’s board to take the oath of constitutional presidency for the period of 2025-2031 from me at the Federal Legislative Palace on January 10 next year," Maduro noted on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. He spoke at the induction ceremony for the commanders of the arms, branches, and territorial units of the Venezuelan army. The broadcast was carried by Venezolana de Television channel."I publicly confirm that I have received the letter of invitation, I will formally attend and take the oath of office in accordance with the Constitution," the president emphasized.On July 28, Venezuela held its presidential election. Sitting president Maduro won 51.95% of the popular vote ahead of his main rival, the candidate of the extreme right-wing opposition Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia.Russia, Bolivia, Honduras, Iran, China, Cuba, Nicaragua, and African states congratulated Maduro on his victory. Argentina, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Panama, Peru, the United States, Uruguay, Chile, and a number of European Union countries did not recognize the re-election of the incumbent president.

News.Az